Best headphone deals starting at just $15

Upgrading to a new pair of headphones or earbuds shouldn't be expensive, that's why I've listed the best headphone deals below. From over-ear options to wireless earbuds, there's something for everyone. Shop now before these limited-time deals expire.

Best headphone deals

28% off Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 $248

$348 Shop now at Amazon

Sony's over-ear headphones have some of the best noise canceling on the market, in my opinion. The earcups are padded and there's Alea for voice control. They're currently $100 off, so shop them now while this deal lasts.

16% off Amazon Soundcore Anker Life Q20 $49.99

$59.99 Shop now at Amazon

These headphones have over 70,000 Amazon shopper reviews and are the best headphones you can buy right now for under $50. They have a 60-hour battery life, padded earcups and active noise cancellation, making them a great fit for the office or while traveling.

28% off Amazon Beats Studio Pro $249.99

$349.99 Shop now at Amazon

With up to 40 hours of battery life and quick charging capabilities, you can use these Beats headphones all day long. They have both noise canceling and transparency modes, depending on how much background noise you want to let in. They also deliver full, bass-heavy audio in my opinion, making this a great pick for audiophiles. Shop them now for almost 30% off.

49% off Amazon TOZO A1 Mini Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth $15.29

$29.99 Shop now at Amazon

At nearly 50% off, these mini wireless earbuds are the most affordable at just $15. They are water resistant, have a 24-hour battery life with the charging case and are super lightweight.

20% off Amazon Soundcore by Anker P20i T $19.99

$24.99 Shop now at Amazon

With a 30-hour playtime, these water-resistant headphones are a good buy for just $20. They have 22 EQ presets allowing you to customize your sound, and a dedicated gaming mode that enhances in-game audio for mobile gaming, according to the brand.

30% off Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89.99

$129 Shop now at Amazon

Apple's AirPods are some of the most shopped earbuds, with over 600,000 reviews on Amazon. They have over 24 hours of battery life, voice control with Siri and they offer rich, full sound, thanks to Apple's H1 chip. Shop them now for 31% off.

61% off Amazon TOZO T20 Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones $23.29

$59.99 Shop now at Amazon

Get close to 50 hours of playtime plus a waterproof design with these wireless buds. They're currently down to just $23 with the added coupon below the product's price. Plus, you can shop them in four colors.

