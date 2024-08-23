Shop the best lawn games and bring weekly game nights to the next level

Lawn games are some of the most fun ways to involve your whole family or a group of friends in an engaging activity that can get everyone outside, and with fall on their way, it's the perfect time to head outdoors to enjoy the nice weather. Regardless of your game preferences or age groups, here are our top picks for the best lawn games that bring outdoor fun for everyone.

Best lawn games

This outdoor obstacle course set is great if you're someone who has watched physical competitive gameshows and wishes you could swing, jump and have fun in the same way. You can build this ten-obstacle course in between trees or poles in your yard. With over 2,000 five-star reviews, this play structure is great for bringing hours of entertainment and activity to you and your family.

Spikeball has taken over the outdoor game space in the last few years; you've probably seen a group of people playing at the beach or park. This spikeball standard set is great because you can use it as a lawn game outdoors or even play indoors, so it's a versatile game option. Many of the close to 13,000 five-star reviews mention it's easy to set up and fun for any age group.

Take table block stacking games to the next level with this large outdoor version. You can build the block tower up to four feet tall, and it even comes with a scoreboard for any new rules you set. Plus, you can currently snag this lawn stacking game on sale for 26% off.

Four-in-a-row games are tons of fun, and now you can bring the friendly competition outside with this two-foot-tall game set. Many of the reviews mention the high-quality wood structure as well as the ease of transport, thanks to the light frame and travel carrying case. You can play this game indoors or outdoors, in teams or one-on-one with a friend.

Throw Throw Burrito is a quirky outdoor game that has been super popular among buyers, with over 30,000 five-star reviews. Many of the reviewers describe the game as a super fun, chaotic blend of dodgeball and cards. It can be great for a family game night or a grown-up birthday party. Currently, you can get this top-rated outdoor game for 20% off.

Traditional outdoor games are also a lot of fun for all ages, and this bocce ball set is a great option. It has a total rating of 4.8 stars, with many of the reviews mentioning the sturdy, weather-resistant construction of the set. It also comes with a carrying case, so it's easy to bring on trips or outings. You can get this top-rated game set now for under $40.

