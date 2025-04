Bicyclist killed in crash in Tulare County, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Tulare County on Friday night.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Cross and Coelho avenues.

Authorities say the 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The driver involved is cooperating with investigators, who do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.