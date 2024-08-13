Big Fresno Fair hosting job fair with nearly 400 open positions

It's Thursday, August 15 from 9 am to 1 pm in the Fresno Fairgrounds Commerce Building.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is less than two months away, which means preparations are ramping up.

If you'd like to be part of the annual event, a job fair is taking place this week.

There are nearly 400 positions available this year.

Those include ticket sellers, janitorial staff, security guard and concessions workers.

The Big Fresno Fair aims to fill all of the positions directly from those who attend the job fair.

Make sure to fill out an application before you go, and make several copies.

You can find the application online.

You're also advised to bring multiple copies of your resume and dress to impress.

The Big Fresno Fair runs from October 2 through the 14th.

