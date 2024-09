Blue Shell Gaming opens new Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local gaming and collectibles shop has moved to a new location.

Blue Shell Gaming has moved its store from Herndon and Riverside Drive to Figarden Drive and Brawley Avenue.

The small business has been serving the valley for 10 years.

It offers a retro video game store feel but sells both new and classic games.

There are also collectibles, statues, Pokémon cards and gaming systems.

The store is holding a grand opening at the new Fig Garden location on June 15.