Bobby Sherman, '60s and '70s teen idol known for hit single 'Little Woman,' dies at 81

LOS ANGELES -- Bobby Sherman, a teen heartthrob of the 1960s and '70s, has died at 81 years old.

Sherman was a singer, actor, and teen idol. He had the looks, the voice, and was known for his great head of hair.

Fellow actor John Stamos shared a quote from Sherman's wife, Brigette, on social media.

"Bobby left this world holding my hand-just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage," the quote said, in part. "I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That's who Bobby was-brave, gentle, and full of light."

His family confirmed that Sherman died from stage 4 cancer at his home in Encino, L.A.

Sherman started his career in show business in the early 1960s and was a heartthrob for millions.

He made his first mark in the entertainment world as a singer, and would go on to have a series of hit singles, including the million-seller "Little Woman."

Sherman released about two dozen singles in the 60s and 70s, among them, some familiar tunes like "La La La (If I Had You)," "Julie, Do Ya Love Me?," and "Easy Come, Easy Go."

Acting also played a part in Sherman's showbiz career. His first acting role came in 1965 in the detective series, "Honey West."

He was already a full-fledged teen idol when he was chosen in 1968 to be one of the stars of the series, "Here Come The Brides." It is his most memorable role.

Sherman would appear on other shows like "The Partridge Family," "The Monkees," and even "Fantasy Island."

He shifted careers later in life, becoming a trained EMT in 1988.

Sherman would go on to work as a reserve police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, and also as a reserve deputy sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Along the way, he instructed thousands in the law enforcement world on first aid and CPR. He was even once named LAPD's Reserve Officer of the Year.

For his sons, Sherman also famously built a part of Disneyland in his own backyard, and he built it all by himself.

Sherman is survived by his two sons, Tyler and Christopher, and six grandchildren.

