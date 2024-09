Body found in canal in central Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to recover a body that was found in a canal in central Fresno.

Fire officials were called out after 11 am Tuesday near Maroa and Dayton.

The identity of the person, or how they ended up in the canal, is unknown at this time.

