Body found in Fresno County, authorities investigating as suspicious death

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Fresno County after officials say a person was found dead.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has blocked off Chateau Fresno Avenue between Kearney Boulevard and Highway 180.

Officials say a body was found in the area, and they are investigating it as a suspicious death.

At this time, you are asked to avoid the area.

If you have any information, you can call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.