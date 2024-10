Body found along Kings River in Reedley, officials say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are working to learn more after a body was found along the Kings River.

911 dispatchers received a call at about noon Monday saying they saw a person laying on a sandbar, partially submerged in the water and not moving.

The man's body was recovered near the intersection of Nebraska and Macdonough Avenues in Reedley.

The person has not yet been identified.

Authorities are looking into the cause of death.