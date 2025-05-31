Bodycam footage released of shooting involving officers at Fresno FAX station

Bodycam footage has been released from when a Fresno police officer was forced to fire at a knife-wielding suspect at a FAX transit center.

Bodycam footage has been released from when a Fresno police officer was forced to fire at a knife-wielding suspect at a FAX transit center.

Bodycam footage has been released from when a Fresno police officer was forced to fire at a knife-wielding suspect at a FAX transit center.

Bodycam footage has been released from when a Fresno police officer was forced to fire at a knife-wielding suspect at a FAX transit center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bodycam footage has been released from when a Fresno police officer was forced to fire at a knife-wielding suspect at a FAX transit center.

Officers rushed to the scene in April when a woman was being held hostage at Blackstone near Shields Avenue in central Fresno.

Police say a bus driver reported 39-year-old Joanna Lopez making suicidal statements while armed.

As officers arrived, the video shows Lopez holding an innocent woman hostage with a knife to her neck.

Lopez was then shot in the head by an officer.

She later died at the hospital.

The officer who fired his weapon is on paid administrative leave.

The findings of the investigation into the shooting will be handed over to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.