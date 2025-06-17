Boots in the Park: Blake Shelton and Pitbull headlining two-day concert in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This September, Boots in the Park is bringing in new acts to Woodward Park in Northwest Fresno.

The concert will first feature country music superstar Blake Shelton.

"It's just going to be one big party. That's a big deal," 93.7 KISS Country morning show host Joe Castelan said. "We've been getting some bigger names, it seems like, and getting some traction here in Fresno of all places."

This year comes with a new twist: Party in the Park with Pitbull.

"Who's better to throw a party with than Mr. Worldwide himself: Pitbull," CEO of Activated Events, Steve Thacher said.

Shelton takes the stage first on Saturday, September 13th.

"We'll be bringing our Whiskey Barrel Saloon, which will be new to Fresno with 101 different whiskeys that you can also try," Thacher explained.

Then Mr. Worldwide takes over on Sunday, the 14th.

"We'll be bringing our cactus cantina, which is 101 different tequilas that you can sample," Thacher added.

You can sign up for the presale, which gives you access to tickets on June 19th

Before fees, single-day tickets start at $59 with the full weekend at $99.

"Tell me where you can find Pitbull and Blake Shelton for $99," Thacher said.

Doors open at 1 pm and each day ends at 10 pm.

"We don't have to drive to LA or Sacramento, everything is coming right here to Fresno, and it's nice because it's in our backyard," 93.7 KISS Country morning show host Kris Daniels said.

Anyone attending can expect Woodward Park to be transformed with new art installations, bars, and vendors.

"Everyone's just having a good time," Daniels explained. "It's like a lot of friends get together. They go out there; it's outdoors, and the weather is usually perfect. You get great food, music, and drinks. It's just a vibe."

We could see the full lineup as soon as next week.

Thacher says there are surprises in the works, but you'll have to go to the concert to find out.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, X and Instagram.