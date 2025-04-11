Brandon Vang sworn-in to Fresno City Council

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After months, there is no longer an empty seat on the Fresno City Council, as Brandon Vang was sworn into his District 5 seat.

"My name is G Brandon Vang and the proud new Fresno City Council member representing District 5," said Vang. "Before I continue, I would like to make my remarks in my mother tongue."

As Brandon Vang took his seat in Fresno City Council, he paid homage to his Hmong heritage, as he was the first person of Hmong descent to hold a council seat in a decade.

Vang detailed his life as an immigrant growing up in Fresno and, at one point, teared up, referring to his mother's recent death as he credited his family for helping him, in his words, achieve his American dream.

Speaking to members of the media after the ceremony, Vang only wanted to focus on what was ahead.

"There's a lot on my plate," said Vang. "District 5 has been historically neglected and I've lived there for 16 years and I know what the landscape is like. We cannot solve the issues overnight. It's going to take a lengthy period of time to solve."

However, Vang didn't speak about the contentious months leading to the swearing-in on Thursday.

Vang faced three other candidates in the race, taking an early lead.

As voters cast their ballots mailers were sent to hundreds of homes in District 5, callling Vang "disgusting" and saying he "engaged in alleged statutory rape."

Vang called the allegations "completely false and deeply hurtful," even speaking with Action News to respond to the accusations.

The flyers alleged Vang engaged in statutory rape leading to a 1993 pregnancy with his now wife, May Lee, before they were married.

He was 20 at the time, she was 15.

She fiercely defended her husband.

"If I had to do it all over again, I probably would have done the same thing because, you know, I love Brandon, and throughout this whole time, I don't call it a mistake," said Lee.

A person, identified as Riley Moore, filed paperwork with the city after sending the mailers and was fined by the city for failing to comply with election laws.

At the time, Vang said he was considering legal action, but did not address the issue on Thursday.

As for what policies Vang will focus on, he wouldn't go into specifics. He said that will come after his first day here today in Council and what he hears from the voters.

