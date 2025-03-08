Bridging the mobility gap in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For about a year now, Shane Edwards has relied on renting an electric vehicle at the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce in Downtown Fresno.

He had been in a crash and was left without a mode of transportation.

"Finding these guys was a blessing in disguise. I enrolled here, and it's been smooth ever since," Edwards said.

The Chamber launched Biz-Werx in 2023 to provide affordable and accessible rental options for the community, helping bridge a mobility gap.

Director Eric Spikes says it's rewarding to see their hard work pay off.

"It really was community-oriented right from the get-go. As Dr. Little likes to say, it was designed by the community, not for the community," Spikes said. "So we spent a lot of time and effort getting community involvement and it helped shape the program before we even installed anything."

The Biz-Werx fleet comprises 200 electric bikes, 35 electric vehicles, and three newly added electric vans.

This Mobility Hub at the Chamber is one of seven hubs in Southwest and Downtown Fresno.

Coordinator Brittany Carpenter says it's a priority to keep every hub maintained in tip-top shape.

"We have an amazing team that comes out here and gets the cars clean, we are taking calls in the middle night when we have emergencies," Carpenter said.

Edwards says his experience reserving a car has been simple and he feels thankful this option is available.

"I say just come and talk to these guys, they may have an answer for you," Edwards said.

Rewarding feedback and reactions, Carpenter hopes others will also have.

"It makes me so happy, and it's beautiful to work on a project that gives back to the community," Carpenter said.

The Chamber will soon be re-launching their bike services.

You can learn more about the process of renting a vehicle or getting a ride in the new vans by clicking here.

