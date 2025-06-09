Small Business Spotlight: Brightside Boxes makes moving easier in Central California

Briteside Boxes in Madera aims to simplify moving with eco-friendly, reusable box rentals delivered to your door.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family-run business in the North Valley is helping take the stress out of moving with a convenient, eco-friendly solution.

Briteside Boxes, based in Madera, offers reusable moving box rentals delivered straight to your door. The company was founded two years ago by Elizabeth Hensel, her husband, and her brother-in-law, all Central Valley natives.

"We're proud to be part of the community, helping families during exciting times like buying a new home or sending kids off to college," said Hensel.

The service includes moving boxes, dollies, and packing supplies, all delivered and picked up based on your schedule. Each rental also comes with a free 15-minute consultation and a moving essentials kit, which includes a dolly and a checklist.

"You don't have to go to the store or plan anything," Hensel said. "You can order online, even in the middle of the night, and we'll deliver on the day and time you choose."

Customers can select packages based on the size of their home and how long they need the supplies. All boxes are uniform in size, making them easy to stack and transport using Briteside's custom-fit dollies.

"We go by bedroom size," Hensel explained. "If you have a two-bedroom house and a full garage, we'll help you downsize and stay organized."

Beyond convenience, Briteside Boxes is committed to giving back. The company partners with domestic violence shelters to support families relocating under difficult circumstances.

"Unfortunately, there are times when people have to move due to emergencies," Hensel said. "We want to be there for our community during those moments too."

To learn more or place an order, visit britesideboxes.com. For moving tips and organizational hacks, follow Briteside Boxes on Instagram, where Hensel regularly shares creative ideas.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, X and Instagram.