Broadway in Fresno announces lineup for 2026 season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Broadway in Fresno has announced the lineup of shows for the 2026 season.

It includes Beetlejuice, Clue, Hadestown, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The season kicks off with Beetlejuice in February of 2026, which follows a strange and unusual teenager as she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon.

Clue comes to Fresno in March, based on the 1985 film and inspired by the classic board game.

Hadestown combines two mythical tales, that of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife, Persephone.

The show won eight Tony Awards and visits the valley in April.

Then, in May, is the family-friendly comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the beloved film of the same name.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale roughly eight to 12 weeks before opening night.

To be among the first notified about sales, click here.

