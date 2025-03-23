Brooke Ochoa becomes Fresno State water polo's all-time leading goal scorer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- No. 7 Fresno State fell to No. 13 LMU 11-9 in overtime Saturday afternoon, but Senior Brooke Ochoa walked home with a Bulldog record.
Ochoa became the program's all-time leading scorer (196 goals), finishing with a team-high four goals to bump her total to 197 and counting.
The record-breaking goal came in the third period with a behind-the-back goal for her 53rd on the season.
Fresno State lost its first home Golden Coast Conference game since falling 9-7 against San Diego State in 2019.