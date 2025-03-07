Bryan Kohberger case reveals updated timeline, texts and 911 call in Idaho college murders

Texts give insights to what was said and observed prior to four fatal stabbings.

Texts give insights to what was said and observed prior to four fatal stabbings.

Texts give insights to what was said and observed prior to four fatal stabbings.

Texts give insights to what was said and observed prior to four fatal stabbings.

MOSCOW, Idaho -- On the night four Idaho college students were stabbed to death in a shared off-campus home, two of the victims' surviving roommates were frantically trying to reach their friends, according to excerpted text messages included in court documents that became available on Thursday.

The filings in the case against suspect Bryan Kohberger also shed new light on the timeline of events that transpired on Nov. 13, 2022, in an off-campus student residence near the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho.

The court documents -- which were filed by prosecutors last month, but posted to the docket Thursday -- showed that the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen, were believed to arrive at the house on King Road address at approximately 1:45 a.m.

One of the two survivors, who were roommates, is shown to have messaged an Uber driver to take them from a bar to the house at 2:10 a.m. At that time, the other surviving roommate was shown to be awake and texting.

At 4 a.m. Kernodle received a DoorDash order, according to prosecutors, and one surviving roommate said that she thought she heard Goncalves playing with her dog.

RELATED: 3-person mixture of unknown DNA found under fingernails of Idaho murders victim, filing shows

"A short time" after, the roommate said "she heard someone she thought was Goncalves say something to the effect of 'there's someone here,'" prosecutors previously said.

At 4:17 a.m. a security camera less than 50 feet from Kernodle's room picked up sounds of a barking dog and "distorted audio of what sounded like voices or a whimper followed by a loud thud," according to prosecutors' earlier court documents.

Just before 4:30 a.m. both roommates were texting back and forth, according to filed transcripts, and they appeared to grow frightened as their calls and texts to the four victims went unanswered.

"No one is answering," the roommate identified in the documents as "D.M." texted "B.F." between 4:22 a.m. and 4:24 a.m. "I'm rlly confused rn."

"Kaylee," D.M. texted Goncalves. "What's going on." And then to B.F. they said, "I'm freaking out rn."

D.M. makes reference to someone in "like a ski mask almost" to B.F., who responds, "Stfu."

"I'm not kidding," D.M says, adding that they are "so freaked out."

"Come to my room," B.F. says. "Run."

While the chilling exchanges don't explain the whole story, they offer a first glimpse at what was being said in the King Road home where the killings had, according to prosecutors, just occurred.

Prosecutors leading the case against Kohberger have asked the court to admit the exchanges, saying they "present sense impressions and excited utterances" as they describe in-the-moment reactions to what was happening.

The roommate said "she looked out of her bedroom but did not see anything when she heard the comment about someone being in the house," earlier pretrial documents said. "She opened her door a second time when she heard what she thought was crying coming from Kernodle's room."

She "then said she heard a male voice say something to the effect of 'It's OK, I'm going to help you,'" according to the previously filed documents.

The roommate said she opened her door again and saw a man in black clothes and a mask walking past her, according to an affidavit. She stood "frozen" and in "shock" as he walked toward the house's sliding glass door, the affidavit said.

The roommate said she didn't recognize the man, the affidavit showed. She described him as at least 5-foot-10, and "not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows," according to the affidavit.

RELATED: Idaho college killings: Kohberger's lawyers seek to block talk of 'bushy eyebrows'

Both surviving roommates are expected to testify at the upcoming capital murder trial, prosecutors said in the latest unsealed court documents.

Included in the new filings is also a redacted transcript of the 911 call placed at 11:58 a.m. -- nearly seven hours after the intruder was spotted -- after the "unresponsive body" of Kernodle was discovered.

The emergency call was placed after a flurry of texts to the victims' phones, a text exchange between one of the surviving roommates and her father, and another call placed to number whose owner was not identified in the filings.

They also stated that the two surviving roommates were told by someone else at the scene to call emergency dispatch, which they did.

"Um, one of our -- one of the roommates who's passed out and she was drunk last night and she's not waking up," one of them tells dispatch, per the transcript.

"Oh, and they saw some man in their house last night," they added.

The command for an "all ambulance" response was given to respond, and the phone was being passed around among several people on scene, the transcript indicated.

"Is she breathing?" Dispatch asked, and was told, "No."

RELATED: Bryan Kohberger's defense may cite autism in effort to strike death penalty option in Idaho murders

"I think we have a homicide," someone on the scene said.

Kohberger was arrested as a suspect in the four stabbing deaths in December of 2022, after a six-week manhunt, and he was indicted in May 2023.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. At his arraignment, he declined to offer a plea, so the judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty in Idaho.

His trial is set to begin in August.