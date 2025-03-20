Bryan Kohberger selfie allegedly taken hours after Idaho college murders released

Bryan Kohberger's lawyers want to use this picture as proof that he does not have bushy eyebrows.

BOISE, Idaho -- With just eight months before the trial in the Idaho college murders case, prosecutors are releasing new evidence. That includes a selfie of the suspect, Poconos native Bryan Kohberger.

They say the selfie was taken hours after the homicides he's accused of committing.

Kohberger's lawyers want to use this picture as proof that he "does not have bushy eyebrows."

They want to prove this because one of the surviving roommates described the possible assailant as having "bushy eyebrows."

Also, in the documents released Wednesday night, investigators released Kohberger's Amazon shopping history.

They found that he bought a "KA-BAR" brand knife eight months before the killings.

That knife, investigators say, matches the knife sheath found next to one of the victims.

Kohberger maintains innocence.

His trial is set to start in August.

