Buchanan High sophomore wins multiple awards for family-focused documentary

Austin was awarded for his audio and sound, directing, editing, photography and overall for his non-fiction short form video.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis student's history and heritage helped him earn multiple awards in a regional video competition.

Austin Gejeian is a sophomore at Buchanan High School.

The videography student grew up watching his grandfather work tirelessly on their family-owned farm and hearing stories about how it all began.

"I always thought, not only would that be cool to, like, make a film about it, but that'd be kind of something like, kind of a cool memento to have in our family," Austin said.

So, to fulfill a class project, that's what he did.

Through three separate video shoots, he filmed his grandfather's story.

It starts on the farm, in the passenger seat of his grandfather's truck.

He spent hours compiling his footage and editing it into a more than three-minute-long documentary.

Then he submitted it to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Student Production Awards.

His work went up against students from across the northern half of California, Nevada and Hawaii.

An "Award of Excellence" is the top honor students can take home.

Of the 21 that were awarded, Austin took home five.

"I was like, if I, if I win one, okay, that's great. But winning five? That was something I dreamt about. That was, I really didn't ever think that was actually going to come true," Austin said.

Videography Teacher Dan Pearce says Austin blossomed this year, and he knew the documentary was very well done.

Pearce has a history of award-winning students, but not to this degree.

"To have one student, enter one project, and win five pillars of excellence -- which means he's going to get crystal pillar trophies for this project -- I've never had that happen before," Pearce said.

He says since Austin still has two more years of high school, he's optimistic about Austin's future success.

"You win something so early and then you're just sort of chasing that, but I believe he's got the talent to do that -- to one-up himself," Pearce said.

With his newfound success, Austin says he's considering pursuing filmmaking as a career.

One day, he hopes to be a director, but, for now, he'll focus on setting the bar even higher next year.

"Obviously, there's pressure for the future, but it just feels great. I mean, I'm just, it's just a blessing. I just am really excited for the future, obviously," Austin said.

All of the award of excellence recipients will now move on to the national competition.

That means Austin's work will be up against winners from all 19 chapters across the US.

The national winners will be announced in the fall.

