Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Fresno State Football head coach Matt Entz

It's been two months to the day since Fresno State hired Matt Entz to be their next head football coach.

It's been two months to the day since Fresno State hired Matt Entz to be their next head football coach.

It's been two months to the day since Fresno State hired Matt Entz to be their next head football coach.

It's been two months to the day since Fresno State hired Matt Entz to be their next head football coach.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been two months to the day since Fresno state hired Matt Entz to be their next head football coach.

The Bulldog's new leader sat down with Action News sports director Stephen Hicks to chat about his new coaches, new recruits and first impressions of the legacy of this Bulldog program.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.