Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State basketball players in transfer portal

A state of uncertainty surrounds Bulldog Basketball as yet another star player walks out the door.

A state of uncertainty surrounds Bulldog Basketball as yet another star player walks out the door.

A state of uncertainty surrounds Bulldog Basketball as yet another star player walks out the door.

A state of uncertainty surrounds Bulldog Basketball as yet another star player walks out the door.

A state of uncertainty surrounds Bulldog Basketball as yet another star player walks out the door.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Matt Norville, a play-by-play broadcaster for Fresno State, joined Action News in the studio to talk about how the transfer portal continues to change the landscape of college sports.