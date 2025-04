Bulldog Breakdown: Takeaways from Fresno State spring preview

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spring football has concluded at Fresno State as the Bulldogs look to rebound under new head coach Matt Entz.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Fresno State sideline reporter Cam Worrell shares his takeaways from Saturday's spring preview.

