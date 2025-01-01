Bulldog Breakdown: The Top 10 Fresno State moments of the last 25 years

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the calendar turning to 2025, we have now seen a quarter century of history over at Fresno State.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, we rank the top 10 Bulldog moments from the last 25 years.

No. 10: Margie Wright becoming the NCAA Softball's all-time winningest Coach

On March 5, 2000, Fresno State Softball coach Margie Wright became college softball's all-time winningest coach with a 1-0 victory over Oklahoma.

That year, the Bulldogs made it to the NCAA Tournament. One of 16 trips in the last 25 years.

Wright also ranks second all-time in career victories among NCAA Division I coaches in all sports.

No. 9: Three-time all-American Nick Watney

Back in 2003, Nick Watney earned All-American honors for the third time in his career.

The golfer was ranked No. 1 in two polls, posting a top-five scoring average all-time for college.

Five times on the PGA Tour, moving the Bulldog up to ninth in the world rankings.

No. 8: Wrestler Stephen Abas wins 3rd straight national title

On March 23rd, 2002, Stephen Abas won his 3rd National Championship.

Abas, a top 15 wrestler in NCAA history, went on to win a silver medal in the 2004 Olympics.

No. 7: Jake Haener leads 2021 comeback at the Rose Bowl

Down four with 54 seconds to play against the 13th-ranked Bruins, former Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener led a six-play drive before finding Jalen Cropper for the game-winning touchdown.

A year later, Haener would cement his Bulldog legacy with a win on the blue, clinching a Mountain West championship. The New Orleans Saints would draft Haener that same year.

No. 6: The record breaking Duo of Davante Adams and Derek Carr

The No. 6 spot is rightfully saved for the dynamic duo of 2013.

Derek Carr and Davante Adams led the nation in passing and receiving. Both set program records for yards and touchdowns, helping the team to a ranking as high as 15th and a win in the first-ever Mountain West championship game, which was held at Bulldog Stadium.

No. 5: The rise of Aaron Judge

Before he was a first-round draft pick, Aaron Judge was a freshman All-American at Fresno State.

On July 3, 2012, he won college baseball's home run derby.

Ten years later, he'd break Roger Maris' single season home run record in 2022 before winning his first MVP in 2024.

No. 4: Tarkanian's Dogs win the 2000 WAC title

Back in 2000, Jerry Tarkanian had Selland Arena roaring.

On March eleventh, a Bulldog team led by first-round draft picks Melvin Ely and Courtney Alexander beat Tulsa 75-72 to win the WAC championship. Tulsa lost just four times that year; three were last-minute defeats by Fresno State. The win clinched the program's first trip to the NCAA tournament in 16 years.

No. 3: The overtime win on The Blue in 2018

2018 saw football's winningest season.

Before a win in Vegas, Jeff Tedford's Dogs won on the blue.

Ronnie Rivers' touchdown in the snow sealed a 19-16 overtime win over Boise State to win the Mountain West championship.

It was Fresno State's first win on the blue turf and first win at Boise State in 34 years.

No. 2: The goalposts come down in 2001 versus Oregon State

In 2001, after a season-opening win at Colorado, extra seats and a video board were brought in for the game against preseason No. 1 Oregon State.

On September 2, the biggest crowd in the history of Bulldog Stadium saw their team dismantle the Beavers 44-24, leading to the goalposts coming down.

David Carr would land on the cover of Sports Illustrated before getting drafted first overall in THE 2002 NFL Draft.

No. 1: The Wonderdogs win the 2008 College World Series

Our No. 1 is saved for the Wonderdogs.

On June 25, 2008, Fresno State beat Georgia 6-1 to win the College World Series.

Steve Detwiler was the hero at the plate, and Justin Wilson was the ace on the hill for a four-seeded Diamond Dog team that staved off elimination six times.

Thousands celebrated the homecoming for a team that became the lowest-seeded team to win a championship in any sport.

Honorable Mentions

- Water Polo beats two #1 ranked teams in 2024 (4 straight NCAA app).

- Save Mart Center being built.

- Bulldog Basketball wins 2016 MW tournament over San Diego State.

- 1st round draft picks in 2001-02 (Baseball - Ben Fritz, Basketball - Melvin Ely, Football - David Carr)

- Robbie Rouse becomes all-time leading rusher on 94 yard run v. Colorado in 2012.

- Dwayne Wright sets single game rushing record (295 yards v. LA Tech in 2006.

- 2005 near upset of #1 USC.

- Women's basketball team makes 7 straight NCAA tournaments (2007-14)

