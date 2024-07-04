Burn unit director warns about firework dangers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Doctors are warning of the dangers of fireworks and the injuries they see in the burn unit around the 4th of July.

"Fourth of July is actually the most busy holiday for burn centers around the country, we see 1000s of injuries," said Kopari.

Dr. Nicole Kopari is the medical director of the burn unit at Community Regional Medical Center, she said July 4th is a holiday her unit dreads all year because of the injuries they see from celebrations.

"We see a lot of people who lose extremities, they lose their fingers, they lose an eye from the fireworks," said Kopari.

"Some of the most dangerous things that we see are directly from the fireworks themselves, but we also see kind of like the bystander injuries too, where people have been caught on fire."

She says those injuries can be life-altering and recommends leaving the fireworks to the professionals, but if you are going to use them take precautions.

"We never recommend any children under the age of 18 playing with fireworks or even holding fireworks," said Kopari.

"Even sparklers can get up to about 1500 degrees. So they're incredibly dangerous. If you are going to engage in firework activity, make sure that you have a hose or a bucket of water to put it out."

If you do get burned, she said to remove clothing from the burned area and use cool water over small burns, but do not use topical treatments, then seek medical help.

