CA prop election results: Proposition 2, bonds for public school and community college facilities

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 3:59AM
What is Proposition 2? The California measure looking to borrow money to repair schools, colleges
California voters are deciding whether the state should borrow $10 billion to build and repair public schools and community colleges.

The state would distribute Proposition 2 money through matching grants, requiring districts to contribute from local funds.

The prop would not automatically raise taxes, but the state will need to find about $500 million a year to repay the loan.

Proposition 2 comes four years after voters rejected a $15 billion bond proposal for schools in 2020. The last time voters approved borrowing money for schools was in 2016.

