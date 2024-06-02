CAL FIRE contains grass fire that burned 27 acres in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wind-driven flames spread across nearly 30 acres in Madera County, prompting a large response by firefighters.
Officials say calls came in for a fire burning near Highway 145 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
When crews arrived on scene, the fire burned at least five acres, but the winds fueled the flames, causing it to spread quickly.
The fire burned around 27 acres and CAL FIRE says it is now contained.
Officials say the winds in the area raised concerns over the fire spreading even further.
"When we got here, winds were pushing about 15 -20 mph," CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Frank Johnson said. "They did a great job keeping the fire in the footprint that it is."
The fire did threaten several buildings, however nothing was damaged.
No one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.