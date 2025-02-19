California bill introduced in effort to ban sale of anti-aging products to shoppers under 18

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A California Assembly member introduced a new bill Tuesday after social media trends that have led young children to buy anti-aging skin care products made for adults.

Tween trendsetters have taken over parts of social media with skincare routines inspiring other young kids, with routines that are surprising even some dermatologists.

"I'm seeing more and more young people who are coming in with skincare regimens that are 10 times more complicated than mine, or many of my patients who are, in their 20s up to their 80s," said Dr. Zakia Rahman, clinical professor of Dermatology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Stanford's Dr. Zakia Rahman said some products like retinoids are FDA-approved for ages nine and up with a doctor's guidance, they can help with things like acne scarring.

"I don't think we want to get rid of these tools, but I do think that there is a serious issue," Dr. Rahman said.

The issues can come when young kids start combining ingredients that their skin isn't ready for, potentially triggering serious allergies or irritations.

"Simplifying a regimen is really, really important, and if you don't do that, the irritation can be something that can last months and months," Dr. Rahman said.

South Bay Assemblymember Alex Lee has been working since last year to introduce legislation that would keep kids from being able to buy anti-aging products. He announced his latest effort on Tuesday.

"I introduced AB 728, to ban the sale of anti-aging products to children. Children shouldn't be worrying when they're 12 years old or 11 years old about fine lines, wrinkles or being old," Lee said.

Lee first introduced a bill last year, AB 2491, that would have banned kids under 13 from buying the products.

It ultimately did not pass. The new bill bans kids under 18 from being able to buy the products.

"At the retail point, the cashier could ask for their license ID, or, of course, their date of birth, very much, like many other products are done when they're age restricted to adults and only right now," Lee said.

The Personal Care Products Council which has member companies like Sephora and Ulta issued the statement below in response to last year's bill:

"Assembly Bill 2491, introduced by Assemblyman Alex Lee, while well-intentioned in its efforts to protect preteens, falls short of addressing the real issue and instead creates restrictions so complicated that compliance or enforcement would be largely impossible. By proposing sales restrictions for a wide range of cosmetics and personal care products, including basic essentials like sunscreens, moisturizers, and cleansers, this bill threatens to overregulate products that are safe and essential for healthy skin care.

"Safeguarding preteens from the pressures of social media and the inappropriate use of cosmetics is extremely important to our member companies. This bill would not provide such safeguards. AB 2491 is a hastily drafted attempt to use legislative force to stop a social media trend. Every ingredient targeted by this bill is safe when used as directed at the appropriate age. In addition to reviewing product ingredients with each sale, this bill would require cashiers to know whether a product has been advertised as anti-aging and would further require them to verify a customer's age at checkout.

"We must collectively find real solutions that genuinely promote the welfare of preteens. In the meantime, we urge legislators to vote no on AB 2491."

The bill still has to go through committees. If it passes, it will be signed into law around October and take effect in 2026.