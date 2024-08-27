CA bill that could give undocumented migrants chance at homeownership expected to pass legislature

LOS ANGELES -- A California proposal could make undocumented migrants eligible for up to $150,000 in state-supported home loans.

The measure, AB 1840, is expected to pass the state legislature this week. It would expand the state's California Dream for All Program to allow undocumented migrants living in the state to use it.

The bill would prohibit "an applicant who meets all other requirements for a loan under the program... be disqualified solely based on the applicant's immigration status."

The program, which was launched in 2023, provides up to 20% for down payment or closing costs, not to exceed $150,000. The homebuyer would have to repay the original down payment loan, plus a share of the home's increase value upon selling the property.

Applicants would also have to meet certain eligibility requirements, like being a first-time homebuyer and having at least one of the borrowers be a first-generation homebuyer.