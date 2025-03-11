California campsites could soon close amid federal spending freeze, report says

A federal spending freeze could put your family plans to enjoy the great outdoors on hold this summer.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 4,000 campsites across 18 federally funded national forests are in jeopardy of closing this summer.

According to a recent New York Times article, the U.S. Forest Service is planning massive cuts after President Trump put a hold on federal spending and ordered staff reductions.

"I mean, there's gonna be people without jobs so it's going to affect. The people that won't be able to come here, the families that can't come here they used to come here to areas like this," said Kathryn Sanchez, a Clovis resident. "So yeah, it's sad and it sucks for those people. So, I know there's a lot of people hurting over this and it's not fair."

Sanchez frequents spots like Pine Flat Lake and others across Central California.

She's heard and seen the impacts of the federal freeze.

She says it's even hurting one of our nation's most iconic parks, Yosemite.

"I've heard that none of the sites are being rented out. I know they have no park rangers. So, it's kind of just there," said Sanchez.

The Times reports that an email was sent to California forest supervisors, asking them to make a list of parks that could be closed this year to cut expenses.

That means no maintenance, no toilet pumping, no trail maintenance, and no search and rescue operations.

In a statement to Action News, the Forest Service says at this time, the list of cuts that are circulating is from a planning exercise, and no final decisions have been made.

The statement went on to say that the department remains "committed to maintaining safe access to our national forests and continuing to deliver the many benefits those forests provide."

Now, it's a waiting game to see what happens to these federally managed campsites and if people will be able to continue to enjoy their favorite spots.

