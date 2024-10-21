California Conservation Corps members helping Florida recover from hurricanes

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom's authorization, California Conservation Corps members are heading to Florida to help with hurricane recovery efforts.

FRENSO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Conservation Corps member Khyri Rabb is gathering the equipment he needs to help those affected by Hurricane Milton.

"Some of the gear we'll be using. Since I'll be operating a chainsaw, I'll have to wear some chaps," Rabb said.

Rabb is one of several Corp Members in Fresno who are expected to travel to Florida, focusing on Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in the Sunshine State.

Other crews from Sacramento and San Diego are also headed to help.

Video obtained by Action News gives a birds' eye view of homes submerged in water.

The deployment is part of an authorization from Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Natural Resources Agency.

"We're doing a lot of mucking and gutting where we're like helping these homeowners clear out these homes that have been damaged,"

Rabb says he responded to at least four wildfires this year, but this is the furthest time he'll travel for a job.

He says he's been leaning on his fellow corp members for support leading up to the deployment.

"Everyone that got the call said yes, they're ready to go. And so, as long as they're ready and encouraged, I'm encouraged too, it helps," he said.

Rabb will be gone for at least 30 days, and although that's the longest time he's been away from home, he's eager to help those impacted by the devastating hurricane.

"We signed up to help people. Help is help," Rabb said. "Whether you're far or close to home, that's what we signed up for, that's what I signed up for. And to be able to do that, that's something I'm grateful for."

