CDCR parole agent arrested after suspected DUI crash in Fresno, police say

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole agent was arrested after a suspected DUI crash in east central Fresno last week.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole agent was arrested after a suspected DUI crash in east central Fresno last week.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole agent was arrested after a suspected DUI crash in east central Fresno last week.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole agent was arrested after a suspected DUI crash in east central Fresno last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole agent was arrested after a suspected DUI crash in east central Fresno last week.

52-year-old Jonathan Renshaw of Fresno faces several felony charges, including DUI causing injury and child endangerment.

Fresno police say Renshaw was arrested on Friday just after 6 p.m. at Shields and Armstrong avenues.

Bail was set at $86,000

Renshaw bonded out on Sunday.