California Garlic Festival kicks off in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After years in Gilroy, The California Garlic Festival gets underway on Friday in Los Banos at the Merced County Spring Fairgrounds.

The festival celebrates all things garlic.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to stop by to try various garlic-inspired dishes.

Among some of the items you can try include garlic fries, garlic bread, garlic pesto pasta and even garlic ice cream.

The festival runs through Sunday.