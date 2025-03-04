Gov. Newsom orders state workers to return to office 4 days a week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that he is ordering all state employees to return to the office four days a week, starting July 1.

Newsom says this is in an effort to "strengthen the state's emergency and disaster response and address employment needs."

The order will impact all state workers but will also allow telework flexibilities on a case-by-case basis.

The governor is also directing CalHR to make it easier for former federal employees in certain areas to fill state service vacancies.

"State employees are the backbone of our government, and we are blessed in California with public servants who devote their time and talents to the smooth operation of critical services and public infrastructure. In-person work makes us all stronger - period. When we work together, collaboration improves, innovation thrives, and accountability increases. That means better service, better solutions, and better results for Californians, while still allowing flexibility," said Newsom.