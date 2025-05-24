California Highway Patrol ramps up patrols for Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As travelers head to their destinations, the California Highway Patrol is ramping up patrols to make sure you have a safe holiday.

This Memorial Day weekend is set to break records as people hit the road.

''I'm going to San Joaquin National Cemetery for my grandpa, he was in the army, he passed away," explained Megan Sagariballa, a Kerman resident.

"So, we're just going to visit out there, every year they do something for Memorial Day, like a show. So, that's what me and my family will be doing.''

AAA estimates about 40 million people will be driving for the holiday, and travelers are feeling it.

''It's pretty much bumper to bumper going home now," said Russell McGarry from Merced.

McGarry was in Fresno to pick up his nieces for a wedding in Merced this weekend.

He says he didn't expect the traffic to be this bad.

''Normally, it's just a little over an hour to get up here. I'm late getting home for the rehearsal right now," said McGarry.

With more drivers on the roads, the California Highway Patrol is making sure everyone celebrates safely.

The agency started its statewide enforcement period Friday night, which will continue through midnight on Monday.

''What that means is you're going to have all the available CHP officers out on the road looking for those aggressive drivers causing the most problems, most harm out there, most of which is impaired driving," said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Salas.

Last year, CHP officers arrested more than 1,100 people for driving drunk or high.

They're urging people not to get behind the wheel if they're under the influence.

''Call a sober driver, ride share program, call a friend, or stay where you're at. Last thing we want is a tragedy on the road, which happens every year," said Salas.

They're also reminding drivers to pack their patience this weekend and make sure their car is in good condition before heading out.

Many will also take to the skies for their holiday plans.

The TSA says they expect to screen over 18 million passengers between today and next Wednesday.