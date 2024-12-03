California lawmakers begin special session to 'Trump-proof' the state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Democrats worked to mount their political fight against President-Elect Donald Trump in Sacrament on Monday.

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel introducing legislation that would set aside $25 million for the state Department of Justice to sue the Trump Administration.

"We're not going to be caught flat-footed, and so that's why we're taking action to make sure that we have resources in place so that on day one, California will be ready to defend our values," said Gabriel.

Attorney General Rob Bonta making the case the state needs to protect against reproductive rights.

"In California, we're not going back. We're moving forward, full speed ahead. We're a reproductive freedom state and that's not changing. We will remain so," Bonta said.

Governor Gavin Newsom first calling for a rare Special Session just two days after the election.

The governor's office told one outlet that Newsom wants to "Trump-Proof" the state after a rocky, back-and-forth relationship.

California filed more than 120 lawsuits against the first Trump administration starting back in 2017.

Gabriel says Democrats are ready to do it again.

"It could be things like climate action, reproductive freedom, civil rights, and immigrant families," said Gabriel.

Newsom's Special Session getting underway just as soon as new members were sworn in Monday.

Valley lawmakers on both sides of the aisle took the oath of office.

North Valley Democrat Esmeralda Soria beginning her second term in the Assembly after beating a Republican challenger. She immediately moved to nominate Democrat Robert Rivas as the Speaker.

"I believe Robert embodies the values, vision, and leadership we need today. Especially with changes in Washington that will put to test our shared California values," Soria said.

In Fresno, Republican David Tangipa replacing Jim Patterson who was termed out of the Assembly.

The new lawmaker already taking aim at Democrats.

"I know a lot of people right now that are cutting back saving right now so that they can afford a dinner We need to think about those families rather than setting up a litigation fund for something that hasn't happened yet," said Tangipa.

Republicans want the new legislature to focus on kitchen table issues, like the cost of living, healthcare, and housing.

Tangipa says he'll vote against the new bill to fund the state's lawsuits. But Democrats outnumber Republicans in the State Capitol.

"This probably is going to pass," Tangipa said. "What isn't partisan is gas, groceries, utilities and housing."

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.