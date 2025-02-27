CA man arrested for trying to enter Mexico with large arsenal of weapons belonging to Sinaloa cartel

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Mexican law enforcement arrested a California man for allegedly trying to enter their country with an arsenal of powerful weapons that belong to the Sinaloa cartel, authorities said in a statement Wednesday.

The suspect, 41-year-old Scott Harvey Daniel Lee Thompson, tried to enter through the "El Chaparral" border crossing in Tijuana, Baja California after security elements were unable to see through inside the vehicle due to its tinted windows, authorities said.

After requesting an inspection, Mexican authorities located three rifles, two handguns, 19 magazines, more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition of different calibers, as well as three telescopic sights for weapons and a telescope inside the vehicle.

Mexican authorities said Thompson and the seized weapons belong to the "Los Rusos" faction of the Sinaloa cartel.