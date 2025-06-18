California Sen. Padilla addresses news conference removal

FRESNO (KFSN) -- An emotional Senator Padilla took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to discuss the charged scene from last week when officials forced him out of an event with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

"I was physically and aggressively forced out of the room, even as I repeatedly announced I was a United States Senator, and I had a question for the Secretary," Padilla recounted.

He was in Los Angeles last Thursday just as President Trump sent 4,000 National Guard troops to quell unrest over immigration enforcement operations throughout the city the previous week.

Many Democrats, like Padilla, are angry the president federalized the troops, bypassing the state and Governor Newsom.

"If Donald Trump can bypass the governor and activate the National Guard to put down protests on immigrant rights, he can do it to suppress your rights, too," Padilla said.

As Padilla spoke in Washington, another striking scene unfolded in New York.

ICE agents detained New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander after they say he obstructed an immigration hearing.

"I will let go when you show me the judicial warrant," Lander said during the scuffle.

"Take him in custody," officers shouted. "Step back! Step back! Step back!"

The chaos was strikingly similar to Senator Padilla's removal last week.

"If what you saw happen can happen when the cameras are on, imagine not only what can happen but what is happening in so many places when there are no cameras," Padilla said.

Democrats, including some Valley lawmakers, erupted after Padilla's forcible removal.

Fresno Congressman Jim Costa called it "outrageous" and "unacceptable."

"We must demand accountability and transparency from the Trump Administration," he wrote.

Republicans criticized the Senator. North Valley Congressman Tom McClintock offered a sharp response online, offering what he called "tips."

"Don't disrupt other people's press conferences," he wrote. "Don't bum rush a podium ... Don't resist or assault the Secret Service."

"You're welcome, Alex," McClintock posted.

"It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat or an independent," Padilla said on Tuesday. "We all have a responsibility to speak up and to push back before it's too late."

