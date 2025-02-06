One California: SoCal Fire Relief

One month ago today, devastating fires swept through Los Angeles neighborhoods, destroying thousands of homes and businesses. Many families are just starting to rebuild their lives. Today, ABC30 and its California sister stations are hosting a one-day fundraiser to support our neighbors in need-and we need your help.

Your donation can provide meals, shelter, and hope through the American Red Cross. These families need assistance with vital supplies as they continue to recover.

To contribute, visit www.redcross.gov/abc or call 855-456-GIVE. Your support is vital, and any amount helps. Thank you for your generosity!