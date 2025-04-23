The goal is to prevent students from going hungry when school lunches are not available.

California's 'Sun Bucks' program returns to help keep kids fed during summer break

Millions of kids across California will receive more than $100 each to cover food costs during summer break.

Millions of kids across California will receive more than $100 each to cover food costs during summer break.

Millions of kids across California will receive more than $100 each to cover food costs during summer break.

Millions of kids across California will receive more than $100 each to cover food costs during summer break.

Millions of kids across California will receive more than $100 each to cover food costs during summer break.

Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the return of the "Sun Bucks" food program.

The goal is to prevent students from going hungry when school lunches are not available.

More than 4 million kids will automatically receive an EBT card with $120 on it.

Cards will be sent out in alphabetical order by last name and should arrive in the mail between June and July.

Funds must be used within 122 days.

Those who are not automatically deemed eligible can apply for funds by submitting a school meal application to their campus or the administrator's office.