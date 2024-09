Campaign to help Cat House on the Kings in Parlier

The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier is working to find permanent homes for rescued cats and kittens in our area.

The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier is working to find permanent homes for rescued cats and kittens in our area.

The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier is working to find permanent homes for rescued cats and kittens in our area.

The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier is working to find permanent homes for rescued cats and kittens in our area.

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the largest no-cage, no-kill cat sanctuary in the state.

The Cat House on the Kings in Parlier is working to find permanent homes for rescued cats and kittens in our area.

We sat down with Beth Caffrey to chat about the "Every Kitten Counts" campaign and how you can help.