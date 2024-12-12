Marvel's 'What If...?' filmmakers celebrate the final season with a holiday event. Season 3 hits streaming December 22 on Disney+.

Captain America and Monica Rambeau face an invasion in Marvel Animation's 'What If...?' season 3

Watch Captain America and Monica Rambeau battle a creature army in a new clip from Marvel's "What If...?" final season streaming Dec 22 on Disney+!

LOS ANGELES -- 'Tis the season to Marvel! Marvel Animation's "What If...?" is returning for its final season and filmmakers from the critically acclaimed animated series celebrated the season 3 kick-off with a holiday event in Santa Monica.

Seth Green, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Brad Winderbaum and Bryan Andrews at "What If...?" season 3 kick-off event. Getty Images for Disney/Alberto E. Rodriguez

Actor Seth Green, director Bryan Andrews, and executive producers Brad Winderbaum and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt joined fans and industry guests for a "What If...?" screening at the AMC Santa Monica 7.

But, that's not all! Those in attendance were also treated to a festive post-reception party with an outdoor ice-skating rink at Ice at Santa Monica.

Season 3 of "What If...?" will follow The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) as he guides viewers through the series exploring new genres, bigger spectacles, and even new characters. Fan-favorite characters will be featured like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, Shang-Chi, Storm the Goddess of Thunder, and more.

To get pumped for the new season, check out the new clip titled "It's An Invasion." The storyline includes Sam Wilson's Captain America and Monica Rambeau battling against an army of large-sized creatures in an ice-filled territory.

The final season of "What If...?" begins streaming December 22 on Disney+, with a new episode debuting daily for eight days.

