Casita Feliz Latine LGBTQ+ Center opens in Fresno

A first-generation Chicana created a safe space with the mission of empowering the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Valley.

A first-generation Chicana created a safe space with the mission of empowering the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Valley.

A first-generation Chicana created a safe space with the mission of empowering the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Valley.

A first-generation Chicana created a safe space with the mission of empowering the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A first-generation Chicana created a safe space with the mission of empowering the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Valley.

In fall of 2023, a new non-profit, Casita Feliz, became a dream come true for Diana Feliz Oliva, better known as Lady Diana.

"I promised myself that someday when I am financially stable, and I have the resources, time, and capacity, I would come back to Fresno and open an LGBTQ center that prioritizes our Latino culture and heritage," said Lady Diana.

Launching the non-profit is personal for Lady Diana.

She faced many barriers growing up in Sanger and says she didn't have anyone to relate to in the Central Valley or resources.

"For a kid like me, growing up in the 70s, 80s and 90s was difficult. I was plagued with a lot of stigma, shame, fear, guilt and it stayed with me many years until my mid-20s. I decided to come out and began my transition from male to female."

Lady Diana kept her head high, found a support system in Los Angeles, and pursued higher education.

In 2005, she graduated from Columbia University with her Master's Degree in Social Work.

She has dedicated her life to being a role model and strong advocate for those experiencing similar journeys.

"Hopefully, Casita Feliz can be a beacon of life for many of the Dianas growing up in the Central Valley. That they are loved, they are seen, they matter, they have power, they are resilient and they are loving," Lady Diana said.

The organization is temporarily operating out of her home in Fresno.

In the last few months, several events have taken place including paint + sip events and a makeup tutorial for members of the trans community.

The non-profit will also provide educational sessions in English and Spanish for families.

Lady Diana is excited to see what the future holds for Casita Feliz.

"Everything I do is advocating for human rights and making sure we leave the world a little better."

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.