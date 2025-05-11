Woman throws quinceañera for her cat, raises money for animal rescue group

A Houston, Texas woman, Miranda Gonzalez, threw a quinceañera for her cat while raising money for a local animal rescue group.

HOUSTON -- A Houston, Texas woman threw her cat a party normally reserved for 15-year old girls.

A cat named Hollie Marie Gonzalez recently got dressed up and celebrated her quinceañera, KHOU reported.

She made a grand entrance, arriving at the party in a remote-control Bentley. There was even a mariachi and a father-daughter dance.

"I rescued Hollie when she was 6 months old, and I had her before I had children, and she's just been she is really my first-born," cat owner Miranda Gonzalez said.

The celebration got a lot of attention online, with more than 21 million views.

The quinceañera also raised money for a local cat rescue group, Almost Home Cat Heaven.