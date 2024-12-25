CDC working to protect farmworkers as bird flu impacts several states

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking action to reduce the risk of the bird flu, especially among farmworkers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking action to reduce the risk of the bird flu, especially among farmworkers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking action to reduce the risk of the bird flu, especially among farmworkers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking action to reduce the risk of the bird flu, especially among farmworkers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is taking action to reduce the risk of the bird flu, especially among farmworkers.

"Year in and year out, People who live in rural communities tend to get the flu vaccine less often than other parts of the U.S.," said Eduardo Azziz-Baumgartner, a Medical Epidemiologist with the CDC.

This year, there's also concern about the bird flu. California has at least 37 confirmed human cases of the disease, including several dairy workers.

"We certainly don't want people to have co-infections with the two viruses," said Azziz-Baumgartner. "It can lead to changes in the virus that can be problematic and for getting the ability to transmit among people."

That's why the CDC has launched a program to make the flu shot free. More than 100,000 doses of the vaccine were provided to 12 states affected by bird flu outbreaks in hopes of preventing those co-infections.

Azziz-Baumgartner said it's not too late for ag workers to get their flu shots.

"For example, last year, 25,000 people died of flu," said Azziz-Baumgartner. "We don't want people in the community to be dying from a preventable disease."

When it comes to the bird flu, Governor Gavin Newsom recently declared a state of emergency to streamline and expedite California's response.

The Fresno County Farm Bureau is also taking extra steps to help keep dairy workers safe.

"Wear possible PPE when it's being utilized," said Ryan Jacobsen, the CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau. "This is something that looks like it's either passed through whether it's the milk itself, the splashing of the milk or the manure. Trying to minimize contact in any surfaces where it could get in."

Jacobsen urges farmworkers who are interested in the free flu vaccine program to reach out to their local health departments.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.