Central California immigration attorneys see surge in legal help amid mass deportations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sully Bryan is the Managing Attorney at Wilner and O'Reilly Immigration Lawyers - which has an office in Fresno.

"I'm hearing clients tell me, you know 'I don't want to go to work, I don't want to leave the house- I'm scared of leaving the house'," said Bryan.

She says many clients are worried about their futures and their families since President Trump took office. His administration says anyone who is in the country illegally is subject to deportation...even though the focus is on those who have committed felonies.

"The president is making it very clear to both Canada and Mexico that the United States is no longer going to be a dumping ground for illegal deadly drugs and illegal human beings." said White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Byran said obtaining the legal documentation to stay in the United States is complex and unique to each individual, but there is always a waiting period for approval.

"You'd be shocked. These people have been waiting 20 years or maybe a little bit more to, they've been waiting in line with their petitions pending waiting for that priority date," said Bryan.

Byran said the reason for the delay is the low number of immigration visas that are approved each year.

According to U-S Citizenship and Immigration Services, the country is only allowed to approve fewer than a million immigration visas annually. So now many are waiting and worrying they'll be separated from loved ones before they can complete that process.

"They're in fear that while they're out shopping there might be a potential stop by ICE and they can potentially be detained," said Bryan.

The Trump Administration insists anyone who is in the country without proper documentation has committed a crime and should know they are at risk of being deported.

But Bryan wants immigrants to know they still have rights if they are detained. She suggests keeping receipts for all legal transactions.

