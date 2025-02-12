Central California weather: Storm system bringing flood concerns and snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A storm system is moving into Central California, bringing flood concerns and snow from Thursday to Friday.

Moves are being made across the Valley to protect residents from the wet and windy weather to come.

FLOOD CONCERNS

Mountain communities could get as much as three inches of rain, bringing concerns for flooding in areas like Mariposa and Madera.

The Coarsegold area near Cavin and Holly Lanes and Mattie Fhy Road will be under close supervision during this week's storms in case evacuation orders need to be issued.

Although fires burned near downtown Mariposa more recently, county officials say there is a low-level threat for the French Fire burn scar.

Sand is available for anyone who needs it in both Mariposa and Madera counties, but you may need to bring your shovel and bag for some locations.

Those in at-risk areas should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

If you're not in an evacuation zone, officials want you to be prepared to have to stay home for an extended period of time and stay off the roads unless necessary.

The Fresno area is forecasted to get around an inch of rainfall. Drivers should take extra caution on the road.

HEAVY SNOWFALL

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Yosemite National Park and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks starting Wednesday night at 10 PM.

Up to 48 inches of snow is possible for areas above 6,000 and 7,000 feet.

No snow is being forecasted for the lower mountain communities.

A strong jet stream is also going to bring nearly 60 MPH winds.

Anyone headed to the nearby national parks should take extra precautions, including having chains.

