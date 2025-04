Central East High School holding festival highlighting Folklorico

Central East High School is hosting a festival featuring the sights and sounds of "Folklorico."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traditional dancing is taking the stage for an entire week.

It all kicks off this Sunday.

We spoke to organizer Rosa Gonzalez about what makes this type of dance so special, and then some students showed us how it's done.