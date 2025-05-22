Central Valley set to host 2nd annual California Youth Soccer Cup

This Memorial Day weekend, the Central Valley will welcome nearly 80 youth soccer programs for the 2nd annual California Youth Cup.

This Memorial Day weekend, the Central Valley will welcome nearly 80 youth soccer programs for the 2nd annual California Youth Cup.

This Memorial Day weekend, the Central Valley will welcome nearly 80 youth soccer programs for the 2nd annual California Youth Cup.

This Memorial Day weekend, the Central Valley will welcome nearly 80 youth soccer programs for the 2nd annual California Youth Cup.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's called the beautiful game -- and come this Memorial Day weekend, the Central Valley will welcome in nearly 80 youth soccer programs for the 2nd annual California Youth Cup.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

The tournament will take place from May 23-26 at three separate locations that include the Fresno State soccer stadium, Fresno City's Ratcliffe Stadium, and the Immanuel Sports Complex in Reedley.

Tournament Director Carlos Velasco says the second edition of the tournament promises to elevate youth soccer while fostering cross-cultural connections and community pride.

Velasco tells Action News that he's worked to bring in a world-class lineup of international you clubs, including:

FC Porto (Portugal)

Sporting Clube de Portugal (Portugal)

Juventus FC (Italy)

Athletic Club Bilbao (Spain)

Fluminese FC (Brazil)

Club Blooming Santa Cruz (Bolivia)

Club Pachuca (Mexico)

Club Atlas (Mexico)

Velasco tells Action News that age groups include 9 to 16-year-olds, with two female groups in the mix.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer shared his enthusiasm for the tournament.

"Fresno is proud to welcome these talented young athletes from across the globe," Dyer said. "We look forward to the passion they'll bring and the connections they'll create within the community."

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.