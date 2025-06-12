Champ Camp celebrates 40 years uplifting burn survivors

The nation's largest and longest-running camp for young burn survivors has returned to eastern Fresno County this week.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For decades, children from around the state rise through resilience at "Champ Camp."

The week-long program, hosted by the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation (AARBF), welcomes burn survivors at Wonder Balley Ranch Resort in Sanger.

This year marks 40 years of healing, making Champ Camp the largest and longest-running youth burn camp in the nation.

"For burn survivors, it is such a unique experience that can be isolating and part of what the foundation strives to do is build community," AARBF operations manager Karina Arthur said.

Bragging rights were on the line as campers judged the annual chili cook-off.

12 teams of first responders faced off as campers decided who took the title of best chili and best booth.

Champ Camp creates a safe place for children to share a meal and their stories.

"That's what makes this place so special, is because nobody is the same, our scars are all different in different places, our stories are different, and we're all different human beings, but we come together because we are burn survivors," Counselor in training Adrian Porter said.

Adrian Porter has come to camp since he was 11 years old.

As a child, he suffered third and fourth-degree burns on his legs and was hospitalized for 18 days.

Now living in New York, Adrian flew out to be a counselor this year, helping campers learn how to turn their survival into strength.

"We're able to be there for them when they need someone to talk to, when they're crying, they have questions about their burns or their scars are scary to them, we're able to be there for them and help them feel safe, heard, seen," he said.

After everyone filled their bellies, they watched this year's winners dive into the lake.

Camp activities continue through the week with zip-lining, horseback riding, go-karts and, of course, adventures on Atlantis.

To learn more about the programs offered at the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation or if you want to donate or become a volunteer, visit AARBF.org.

