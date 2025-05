Champ Camp celebrating 40 years in Wonder Valley next month

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Next month, more than 100 young burn survivors from across the state will be in Wonder Valley for an unforgettable summer experience.

Champ Camp is celebrating 40 years of making memories and helping heal these campers.

It's all possible thanks to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

On Wednesday, Katrina Arthur joined Action News to share with us the tradition of uplifting children and how you can get involved.